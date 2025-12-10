Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton has cleared concussion protocol, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Thornton will be available for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, but the extent of his role is unclear, especially after fellow rookie Jack Bech stepped up with six catches in Thornton's absence during a loss to the Broncos this past Sunday.
