Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.
Thornton was limited at practice Wednesday, but his return to a full session a day later has him on track to play Sunday against the Eagles, barring any setbacks. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation, but with an 8-123-0 line on 25 targets through 11 games, Thornton is off the fantasy radar.
