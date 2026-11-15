Thornton (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Thornton was a late addition to the Raiders' injury report due to a back issue. It's been determined by medical staff that the second-year wide receiver will not play in Sunday's contest, and Thornton has yet to play in a regular-season game in 2026 after appearing in 15 contests during his rookie campaign. Dareke Young and Cody White will operate as the depth options at wide receiver behind Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech.