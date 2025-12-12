Thornton (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

After being limited Wednesday, Thornton worked fully Thursday and Friday, and in the process he progressed through the NFL's concussion protocol. However, with an 8-123-0 receiving line on 25 targets through 11 games, Thornton is off the fantasy radar, while working in a Las Vegas WR corps that also includes Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Tyler Lockett.