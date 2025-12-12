Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Cleared for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornton (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
After being limited Wednesday, Thornton worked fully Thursday and Friday, and in the process he progressed through the NFL's concussion protocol. However, with an 8-123-0 receiving line on 25 targets through 11 games, Thornton is off the fantasy radar, while working in a Las Vegas WR corps that also includes Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Tyler Lockett.
More News
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Full practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Sidelined at practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Dont'e Thornton: Done for day•