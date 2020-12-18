Renfrow is being evaluated for a concussion and questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Renfrow was forced off the field in the third quarter after suffering a late hit while attempting to bring back a punt. He secured one of two targets for four yards before exiting Thursday's game. With Henry Ruggs (undisclosed) already sidelined on the COVID list, Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones could see increased opportunities if Renfrow can't return.