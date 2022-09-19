Renfrow caught seven passes for 58 yards on 10 targets against Arizona on Sunday. He also fumbled twice, losing one, and Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports that Renfrow's being evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit as he fumbled.

In an ideal world Renfrow would have posted better numbers in this game, which saw Week 1 target hog Davante Adams finish with just two catches for 12 yards and one touchdown on seven targets. Renfrow's 10 targets led the Raiders, and in past cases he's tended to provide better returns, so this was largely a missed opportunity. His fumble was also extremely costly, as Renfrow was injured on the play while a Cardinals defender scooped the ball up and returned it for the winning touchdown in overtime. History says Renfrow will turn his future targets into better production than this, but he'll still need to step up better against the Titans in Week 3, assuming he's able to play.