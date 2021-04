While Kupp's position on the depth chart is secure, Los Angeles could select a wide receiver in the upcoming 2021 NHL Draft, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With the expected quarterback upgrade following the offseason acquisition of Matthew Stafford, Kupp projects to have another rock-solid fantasy showing. He's recorded 186 receptions, 2,135 yards and 13 touchdowns through 31 games over the past two years and should again be one of the most reliable fantasy receivers in 2021.