Kupp was named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday.
Kupp led receivers in all major categories, including receptions, yards and targets. He was also remarkably consistent, as he posted no performances with fewer than 64 yards or five receptions. In contrast to past seasons, Kupp combined both superior volume with big plays, as he averaged 13.4 yards per reception and also chipped in 30 catches that went for gains of 20 or more yards. Next up, Kupp will look to add the ultimate award and help lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Bengals on Sunday.