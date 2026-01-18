Kupp recorded five receptions on five targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round win over the 49ers.

Kupp was Sam Darnold's favorite target in the blowout win, and he led Seattle in targets, receptions and yards. He chipped in long gains of 21, 15 and 11 yards, his highest yardage total since Week 2 of the regular season. Kupp should have a decent chance to remain heavily involved in the NFC Championship Game, as Rashid Shaheed remains only a peripheral option and Seattle should be forced to the air more often than they were Saturday night.