Coach Sean McVay said Adams won't practice Wednesday due to a sore hamstring, but he doesn't believe the wide receiver will miss Sunday's game against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Adams has been targeted early and often to start his stint with the Rams, racking up 29 targets through three games. Overall, he's hauled in 13 of them for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Now that he's tending to a health concern, though, Adams' stats bears watching this week to see if he's able to emerge without a designation ahead of Sunday's contest.