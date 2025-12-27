Adams (hamstring) didn't practice Friday.

Adams followed up Thursday's listing of DNP with an actual absence one day later, giving him just one more chance to mix into drills this week before the Rams potentially make a ruling on his status for Monday's game in Atlanta. Coach San McVay previously told Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com that Adams wasn't expected to play Week 17, so Adams getting ruled out Saturday seems more likely than note at this juncture.