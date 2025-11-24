Allen secured three of four targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 34-7 victory against the Buccaneers.

A week removed from being blanked against the Seahawks, Allen helped fill the void left by Tyler Higbee (ankle) going on injured reserve. Colby Parkinson extended his touchdown streak to three games with a second-quarter touchdown grab, but Allen has also shown a nose for the end zone in 2025, notching three touchdowns of his own. Allen hasn't produced more than 37 yards in any contest this season, however, making him a touchdown-dependent fantasy option as the Rams travel to take on the Panthers in Week 13.