Allen secured two of five targets for 34 yards during Thursday's 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Despite the season high in targets for Allen, it was Terrance Ferguson that scored the only touchdown out of the Rams' tight end trio. Currently on a six-game scoreless streak, Allen has generally been the least fantasy viable of the group of tight ends on the roster; his best week from a fantasy perspective was in Week 10, when he had two catches for eight yards and a touchdown. Given that, this week's minor boost in targets feels more like an aberration than a meaningful move towards relevance, and expectations should remain low for a Week 17 matchup in Atlanta.