Allen failed to draw a target during Monday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

Monday's contest felt like a shift in the dynamic of the tight end grouping for the Rams, with Colby Parkinson leading the group with seven targets and six catches for 53 yards, while Terrance Ferguson broke through with two big catches, including a 27-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. Allen's 27 snaps on offense were the lowest he's recorded since Week 13 against Carolina, and Parkinson's 51 snaps marked the first truly significant separation in snap share for the trio of tight ends since Tyler Higbee (ankle) went on injured reserve. Given Parkinson's emergence and Ferguson's big play ability starting to break out in the past two weeks, Allen's arrow seems to be trending down heading into the regular season finale against the Cardinals in Week 18.