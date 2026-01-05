Allen failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 37-20 victory against the Cardinals.

It was the second straight week without a catch for Allen, who watched Tyler Higbee return from an ankle injury with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Colby Parkinson pitched in with four catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) are firmly in the second tier of the Rams tight end corps heading into the postseason, but Allen's performance in his third year in the league was a fair step up from his first two despite a disappointing final two performances. A 24-208-3 receiving line this year was well ahead of his combined 16-134-1 line from his first two years in the league, and with Higbee set to be a free agent in 2026, Allen's role could increase even further in the final year of his rookie contract. The quartet of Rams' tight ends will take on Carolina in the wild-card round on Saturday.