Rams' Jordan Whittington: Dealing with back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whittington was deemed limited for Monday's practice walkthrough due to a back injury, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Whittington logged a season-low four offensive snaps Sunday against Detroit, though it's unclear if that was a consequence of the back issue. He maintained his usual role as the Rams' lead kick returner, so Whittington's reduced offensive role may have simply been a result of Tutu Atwell returning from IR and Konata Mumpfield continuing to take on a larger role. Regardless, Whittington's practice participation level Tuesday and Wednesday should determine if he's at any risk of missing Thursday's big NFC West matchup against the Seahawks.
