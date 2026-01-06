Rams' Jordan Whittington: DNP at walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whittington (knee) was estimated as DNP on Tuesday's practice report, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Los Angeles didn't actually practice Tuesday but was required to release an estimation ahead of Saturday afternoon's wild-card matchup with the Panthers. Whittington suffered a knee injury is Sunday's win over the Cardinals and underwent an MRI.
