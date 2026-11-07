Whittington (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Washington, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Whittington logged a trio of limited practices this week while managing a back injury. It might not be known if he'll be able to play Sunday until inactives are announced approximately 90 minutes ahead of the start of the game. Whittington has just two catches through seven games this season, but he also returns kicks and could work his way up to more responsibilities on offense with Davante Adams (hamstring) on IR.