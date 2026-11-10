Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday during his appearance on the "Coach McVay Show" that Whittington is a candidate for injured reserve due to a lingering back issue.

After a quadriceps injury kept him sidelined for a Week 2 win over the Giants, Whittington has suited up for each of the Rams' last seven games, but he's been listed as questionable with the back concern ahead of the previous two contests. Despite the Rams having a need for help at receiver with Davante Adams (hamstring) on IR, Whittington has been limited to just eight total offensive snaps between those two games, with the back injury perhaps contributing to his sparse playing time. With McVay noting Monday that Puka Nacua (knee) is likely bound for IR, the Rams would be left with Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield and CJ Daniels as their available receivers if Whittington is also deactivated.