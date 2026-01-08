Whittington (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Panthers in the wild-card round.

Whittington was sidelined for all three of the Rams' practices leading to him being ruled out Thursday. With Davante Adams back from his hamstring injury, there likely won't be many targets to go around behind Puka Nacua and Adams, with Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith and Tutu Atwell left to compete for those looks among wide receivers. Blake Corum is a candidate to return kickoffs in Whittington's absence.