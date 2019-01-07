Rams' Todd Gurley: Participates in light practice

Head coach Sean McVay said Gurley (knee) went through a walk-through Sunday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

McVay has stated on multiple occasions that Gurley is expected to be ready for this Saturday's divisional playoff game against the Cowboys. The running back's participation Sunday only supports that notion. Nearly all worries of Gurley's impending availability will vanish if he's able to fully participate in Tuesday's practice -- and that is something McVay expects to happen, according to Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site.

