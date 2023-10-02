Jefferson hauled in two of three targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win against the Colts.

Despite being on the field for over 85% of snaps on offense in every game this season, a pedestrian 8-108-0 stat line through that period shows just how far Jefferson's stock has fallen, a somewhat shocking development given Jefferson opened the year on top of the Rams' depth chart at wide receiver. Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is returning to practice this week as well and his return would likely push Jefferson down to a relief role behind Kupp, rookie phenom Puka Nacua and speedster Tutu Atwell.