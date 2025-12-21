default-cbs-image
Jefferson (back) is active for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Jefferson suffered a back injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and was unable to return. However, he was able to log a full practice by the end of the week and was expected to suit up. Jefferson will likely be on the field plenty for the Titans, though he's managed to reach 30 receiving yards only three times this season.

