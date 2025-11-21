Smith (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Smith sustained a concussion in the team's 21-19 win over the Seahawks in Week 11, and he was able to return to practice after missing Wednesday's session. The wide receiver will have to clear concussion protocol in order to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers, and Thursday's participation was a step in the right direction.