Smith (concussion) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bucs, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Smith was concussed in last Sunday's win over the Seahawks but was able to log a pair of limited practices Thursday and Friday. However, Smith is still in the protocol. If Smith is unable to play Sunday night, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield would be next up for wideout snaps behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.