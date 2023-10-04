Mitchell (shoulder) practiced Wednesday, opening a 21-day window in which he can be evaluated for a return from injured reserve, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Mitchell averaged 6.0 yards per carry during the preseason, so the speedy undrafted rookie out of East Carolina could be an intriguing addition to a Baltimore backfield that consists of Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon after losing J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1. Before being eligible to play, Mitchell will need to be activated from IR and added to the 53-man roster, but such a move could happen at any point in the next three weeks. If Mitchell turns in a healthy and productive week of practice from Wednesday through Friday, he could even be available as soon as Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.