Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Active for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton (ankle) is active for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.
Hamilton hurt his ankle in practice late in Week 16, but the starting safety evidently will not be kept out of a key primetime matchup. The versatile defensive back will expand the Ravens' defensive capabilities as he looks to extend his streak of 100 percent defensive snap participation to four games.
