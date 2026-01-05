site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-kyle-hamilton-being-evaluated-for-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Ravens' Kyle Hamilton: Being evaluated for concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hamilton is being evaluated for a possible concussion during Sunday night's matchup with the Steelers.
The safety had nine tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup at the time of his exit. Ar'Darius Washington, Malaki Starks and Keondre Jackson are Baltimore's extra safeties.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read