Olave was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports..

In the midst of a 10-catch, 182-yard performance on 13 targets during this past Sunday's overtime loss at Detroit, Olave hit the sidelines a few times but never was deemed questionable to return. Afterward, he relayed to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com that he dealt with some calf cramping during the contest, but a few days later, he's now come down with a hamstring issue. As a result, Olave's listing, or lack thereof, on Friday's practice report will be of keen interest ahead of Sunday's game in Baltimore.