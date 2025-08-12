Smith (knee) missed practice Tuesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the injury after Smith's early exit from practice last Tuesday. The tight end took part in a light, non-padded practice the following day, but it seems he's still being held out from more strenuous sessions. Smith has plenty of time to get right before Week 1, at which point he and Pat Freiermuth will form one of the better TE duos in the league.