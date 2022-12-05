Ogunbowale had two carries for eight yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns.

With Rex Burkhead (concussion) inactive, Ogunbowale moved up the depth chart to become the top backup running back behind Dameon Pierce. Ogunbowale's been used mostly as a special teamer until the last couple weeks, while Eno Benjamin, claimed off waivers from the Cardinals three weeks ago, made his Houston debut Sunday and did not receive a touch or a target in four snaps. Benjamin has a better track record than Ogunbowale, so he could eventually become the primary backup RB once the coaches feel he has a grasp of the offense.