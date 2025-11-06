default-cbs-image
Bryant (shoulder) didn't participate in Houston's practice Wednesday.

Bryant popped up on the injury report after catching one pass for two yards in the Week 9 loss to the Broncos. The Texans could be shorthanded at tight end for Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars, as Dalton Schultz is dealing with a knee injury, and Cade Stover (foot) is still on injured reserve.

