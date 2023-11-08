Metchie (ribs) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Metchie made a quick recovery from the rib injury that knocked him out of Sunday's shootout win over Tampa Bay. He's spent most of the season as Houston's fourth or fifth wide receiver, coming off the bench even when Tank Dell or Robert Woods (toe) has been out of the lineup. It'll likely be the same deal this Sunday at Cincinnati, unless both Woods and Nico Collins (calf) are able to play (Collins was a limited participant Wednesday, while Woods missed another practice).