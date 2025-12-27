Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Returns before half
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (knee) has returned to Saturday's game, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Lassiter left in the second quarter but was able to return before the end of the half. The cornerback was back in the game to help force the Chargers to a missed field goal attempt.
More News
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Questionable to return with knee•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Ready to rock•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Ready for Sunday•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Upgrades to limited practice•