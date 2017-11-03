McGloin initially slots in as the No. 3 quarterback in Houston, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McGloin, alongside T.J. Yates, signed with Houston earlier Friday in the aftermath of Deshaun Watson's season-ending ACL tear. Tom Savage will get the first crack at starting duties with Yates his direct backup. McGloin is expected to be a gameday inactive Sunday against the Colts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories