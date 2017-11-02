The Texans plan to to sign McGloin, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McGloin played for Texans head coach Bill O'Brien at Penn State, so he'll presumably be able to get up to speed with the Houston offense in short order. He's on track to back up Tom Savage on Sunday in the wake of the stunning news Thursday that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee) tore his ACL during Wednesday's practice.