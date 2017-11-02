Matt McGloin: Signing with Texans
The Texans plan to to sign McGloin, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
McGloin played for Texans head coach Bill O'Brien at Penn State, so he'll presumably be able to get up to speed with the Houston offense in short order. He's on track to back up Tom Savage on Sunday in the wake of the stunning news Thursday that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee) tore his ACL during Wednesday's practice.
More News
-
Crusher: ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the brightest new star of this NFL season ends when Deshaun Watson tears his...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...
-
What you missed: Lacy set to be featured
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...