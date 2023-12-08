Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after not practicing Friday.

Brown was limited at Wednesday's practice, then logged a full session Thursday. The Texans haven't clarified whether the wideout's lack of Friday was the result of a setback or more of a maintenance-related matter, but his status is now worth tracking ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Brown is able to play this weekend, he'll likely be in store for a key role in the Houston passing attack after Tank Dell (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve due to the season-ending injury he suffered Week 13.