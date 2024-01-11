Brown (back) returned to practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
After being listed as a 'DNP' both Tuesday and Wednesday, Brown's presence at Thursday's practice offers hope that he could be available for Saturday's playoff opener against the Browns. Thursday's looming injury report will reveal the wideout's official injury status ahead of the contest.
