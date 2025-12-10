Gray posted 10 tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Titans.

This was the seventh time in 10 games that Gray notched double-digit tackles, totaling 109 stops in that stretch. The 2024 fourth-round pick is ranked fifth in the league with 128 stops after he played just 48 defensive snaps as a rookie. He's a surefire IDP option heading into the fantasy playoffs.