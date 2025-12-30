Gray logged 12 tackles (nine solo), including one stop for a loss, during the Titans' 34-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Gray cleared the league's concussion protocol to return Sunday from a one-game absence, and the 2024 fourth-rounder made his impact felt with a game-high 12 tackles. It was the ninth time that Gray recorded double-digit stops and the third time that he played every single defensive snap. He is up to 156 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games, which is tied with rookie Carson Schwesinger for fifth most in the NFL. Gray's final opportunity to add to his tackling total is Week 18 against the Jaguars this Sunday.