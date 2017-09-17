Davis suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is questionable to return, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

After an impressive professional debut in Week 1, Davis had been quiet for most of the afternoon prior to departing, hauling in one of three targets for four yards. The severity of Davis' hamstring injury likely won't be known until he's evaluated in the locker room, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team opted to err on the side of caution and hold him out for the rest of the contest.