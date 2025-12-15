Pollard rushed the ball 14 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers. He added one reception on two targets for eight yards.

Pollard has struggled for most of the season, but he managed his second consecutive 100-yard performance on the ground in Sunday's loss. He recorded two rushes of at least 20 yards, and he also capped off a scoring drive late in the game with a six-yard plunge into the end zone. After totaling only two scores in his first 12 matchups of the campaign, Pollard has three combined across his last two contests.