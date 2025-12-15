Titans' Tony Pollard: Another solid showing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pollard rushed the ball 14 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers. He added one reception on two targets for eight yards.
Pollard has struggled for most of the season, but he managed his second consecutive 100-yard performance on the ground in Sunday's loss. He recorded two rushes of at least 20 yards, and he also capped off a scoring drive late in the game with a six-yard plunge into the end zone. After totaling only two scores in his first 12 matchups of the campaign, Pollard has three combined across his last two contests.
More News
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Career-best rushing total in win•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Bright spot in offense•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Totals 15 touches•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Held to 26 yards from scrimmage•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Tallies 68 yards from scrimmage•
-
Titans' Tony Pollard: Full participant Thursday•