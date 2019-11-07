Week 10 Tight End Preview: Replacing Evan Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how to replace Evan Engram.
On Wednesday we learned Evan Engram has a mid-foot sprain and his Fantasy managers need to make other plans for Week 10, and maybe the foreseeable future. This is a huge blow to those teams because Engram has been far more valuable than a replacement-level tight end this season. He was one of just eight tight ends averaging double-digits in PPR points. You're not going to replace him, but we have options for you to help soften the blow.
Mike Gesicki is top option available on the waiver wire even if he's behind Jonnu Smith in the projections. I'm projecting Delanie Walker to play, but he seems very questionable. That uncertainty makes Gesicki a safer play who also has upside.
Gesicki has at least eight PPR Fantasy points in three of his past four games. That's not Evan Engram, but it's acceptable for a low-end tight end. He also has upside with Preston Williams out as shown by his 95-yard game in Week 9.
I have more waiver options below if you can't get Gesicki, but need to mention two guys who didn't make the cut.
Jared Cook isn't available in many leagues but he does have a very good matchup against the Falcons and looks to be back to full health. He's a top 12 tight end.
Rhett Ellison doesn't make the top-five streamers, but he's not far off and he's far more available. In deeper leagues, he's not a bad streaming option at all.
Week 10 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:
CLE Cleveland • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Demetrius Harris is the main beneficiary, but I'm not using him against the Bills.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Rhett Ellison is a low-end streaming option.
Numbers to Know
- 10.71 - Yards per target for Jonnu Smith, tops among tight ends.
- 12 - Targets for Jack Doyle in two games without T.Y. Hilton. Doyle has scored in both games.
- 75 - Air yards for Mike Gesicki in Week 9. That was the third-most at the position.
- 24 - Mark Andrews only played 24 snaps in Week 9. I'm still starting him in Week 10, but it's a trend I'm keeping an eye on.
Matchups that matter
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
CLE Cleveland • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I believe in Gesicki's talent, and it looks like he's finally starting to figure out how to play in the NFL. Fitzpatrick trusted him downfield in Week 9, and Gesicki came through so I'd expect more shot plays in Week 10, especially without Preston Williams.
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
There's nothing exciting about starting Witten, but he's a top 12 tight end who has consistently produced 7-10 Fantasy points per week.
Smith's Week 9 production was disappointing, but I'm going right back to him as long as Delanie Walker is still out. He still caught three of five targets, and I expect the Titans will have to throw more against the Chiefs.
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Rams could lock down the Steelers' receivers, but they've been susceptible to tight ends in the passing game. McDonald caught five of seven targets and scored in Week 9. He also had a two-touchdown game in Week 2 with Mason Rudolph.
DFS Plays
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
With Mahomes back, Kelce vaults back to the top of the tight end options. I have him projected for three points more than everyone but Austin Hooper.
Smith's price dropped more than it should and his disappointing Week 9 should keep his ownership down.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
TE
NON-PPR
PPR
2
1
George Kittle
11.00
17.01
1
2
Hunter Henry
11.37
16.92
3
3
Travis Kelce
10.98
16.63
4
4
Austin Hooper
9.81
15.79
5
5
Darren Waller
8.72
13.99
6
6
Mark Andrews
8.71
13.13
7
7
Jonnu Smith
7.25
10.85
8
8
Mike Gesicki
6.14
9.82
9
9
Jason Witten
5.46
9.66
12
10
Vance McDonald
5.21
9.09
10
11
Greg Olsen
5.40
8.33
13
12
Jared Cook
5.19
7.95
14
13
TJ Hockenson
5.17
7.66
15
14
Jack Doyle
4.74
7.64
11
15
Eric Ebron
5.38
7.58
19
16
Rhett Ellison
4.25
7.57
18
17
Irv Smith
4.33
7.48
16
18
Gerald Everett
4.64
7.40
