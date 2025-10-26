default-cbs-image
Soderblom is expected to guard the home goal against the Kings on Sunday, according to CHGO Blackhawks.

Soderblom hasn't played since Oct. 15, when he stopped 23 shots in an 8-3 win over St. Louis. He has a 1-0-1 record this season while stopping 52 of 59 shots. The Kings have posted 2.78 goals per game through nine outings this season.

