Soderblom is expected to guard the home goal against the Kings on Sunday, according to CHGO Blackhawks.

Soderblom hasn't played since Oct. 15, when he stopped 23 shots in an 8-3 win over St. Louis. He has a 1-0-1 record this season while stopping 52 of 59 shots. The Kings have posted 2.78 goals per game through nine outings this season.