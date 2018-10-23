Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Three-game point streak
O'Reilly scored a goal and added two assists -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.
O'Reilly opened scoring in the game by receiving a pass from David Perron in the slot and firing it backhand past Connor Hellebuyck. He now has points in each of the last three games and 10 points over eight contests this season. It's clear his adjustment to the new team is going smoothly.
