Capitals' Ivan Miroshnichenko: Sent down Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miroshnichenko was demoted to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Miroshnichenko will return to the minors, having logged 38 games for the Bears this season in which he has notched 12 goals and 19 assists. In his limited NHL action (13 games), the 22-year-old winger showed flashes of his offensive upside, producing two goals and one assist. He'll look to cement himself as a full-time NHL option during training camp.
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