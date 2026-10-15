Miroshnichenko scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Miroshnichenko drew into the lineup for the first time, replacing Ethen Frank on the second half of a back-to-back. Miroshnichenko was listed on the top line, but he saw just 10:10 of ice time and will likely continue to see limited minutes if he remains in the lineup. The 22-year-old has displayed potential in the AHL but has yet to receive much of an opportunity in the NHL, and with a deep forward group around him, it'll be tough for him to stand out this year.