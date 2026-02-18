Miroshnichenko scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 3-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Miroshnichenko has five goals and five assists over his last seven contests. For the season, the 22-year-old winger is up to 11 goals and 28 helpers over 31 appearances. He's shooting 12.4 percent as well, so this level of production should be sustainable for a player with ample talent.