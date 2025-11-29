Weegar scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked four shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Weegar put an 11-game point drought to rest, and the goal was his first of the season. The 31-year-old hasn't come anywhere close to matching his production from the last two years, as he's been hit particularly hard by the Flames' lackluster offense. For the year, he's at one goal, four helpers, 56 shots on net, 64 hits, 53 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 26 outings. The non-scoring production is still steady, and he'll be interesting as a reclamation project in fantasy if he can get his offense on track.