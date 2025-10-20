Bolduc scored twice in AHL Ontario's 3-2 win over Colorado on Sunday.

A two-goal game for a defenseman is good work, regardless of league. There's unlikely to be a spot for Bolduc at the NHL level this year barring drastic changes to the Kings' blue line, but he's arguably the most likely of Ontario's defensemen to get a call-up. Bolduc's pair of goals Sunday accounted for his first scoring contributions over four outings in 2025-26.